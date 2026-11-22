The Department of the Air Force said on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, that it is accelerating the development and launch of the Space Data Network Backbone constellation after “three successful launches in two weeks,” according to a release from Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs.

The department described the Backbone as “a government-owned and controlled communication system that will provide secure, high-speed data transport globally for the Joint Force.” The accelerated schedule “is on track to deliver regional capability this year and global support by next year,” the release said.

Once fully deployed, the constellation “will serve as the foundational mesh network in orbit, providing persistent connectivity and seamless integration across U.S. and coalition command and control systems,” according to the release. It did not name the three launches, the launch providers or the number of satellites now in orbit.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Space Systems Command awarded SpaceX a $2.29 billion contract for the Backbone, a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, in May, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported on May 26. The release at the time said SpaceX must deliver a “fully operational prototype capability by the end of 2027,” according to the magazine, which reported that the Backbone was previously a joint Space Force-National Reconnaissance Office effort called MILNET. Space Force budget documents indicate plans to buy 13 satellites for the Space Data Network in 2026 and 21 in 2027, the magazine reported.

On Nov. 5, Space Systems Command announced that Viasat had been awarded a contract worth up to $450 million to support network and mission system integration, with an initial $115 million task order to design, field and scale a mission operations center for the Backbone, DefenseScoop reported on Nov. 6. The Space Data Network is expected to include a multi-orbit constellation with both military-owned and commercial payloads, according to DefenseScoop.

Senate appropriators have questioned sole-source awards in the program: in its fiscal 2027 defense bill, the Senate Appropriations Committee singled out the Space Data Network among examples of the Space Force abandoning competition, SpacePolicyOnline reported, as The Vanguard USA reported on Nov. 18.