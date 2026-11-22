Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, told Elon Musk in a letter dated Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, that SpaceX’s handling of Starshield service disruptions in Ukraine “calls into question every contract the U.S. Government has with SpaceX.”

In the two-page letter, addressed to Musk as chairman and CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Himes wrote that he was formally requesting “that senior SpaceX officials meet with me to explain the Starshield service disruptions in Ukraine in October 2026.” His committee staff “have requested this briefing on multiple occasions but have received no substantive response from your company,” he wrote.

Himes described Starshield as “a U.S Government purchased service established via a contract between the U.S. Government and SpaceX.” The service uses the commercial Starlink constellation, “but in no way does that feature authorize SpaceX to make unilateral changes to the service,” the letter says.

He asked SpaceX to explain what changed in October 2026, why, and “whether those changes were made unilaterally by SpaceX or were directed by a U.S. Government official.” Himes wrote that he understands SpaceX “has restored some of the Starshield service to Ukraine,” but that the committee needs “a precise technical explanation of which areas of Ukraine currently receive the Starshield service, which areas do not.”

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The letter ties the dispute to funding. Himes wrote that SpaceX’s “potentially unilateral modification of a U.S. Government contract, combined with its lack of responsiveness to congressional oversight,” puts all of its federal work in question, “including the development of what you describe as the separate military-grade ‘systems owned and controlled by the U.S. government.'” For that reason, he wrote, “it is difficult for me to continue supporting the authorization of funding for these SpaceX-developed, government-owned systems until I receive satisfactory answers.”

Himes said he has conveyed that view to senior administration officials. He closed by saying SpaceX must be transparent so Congress can decide “whether Congress should proceed with SpaceX as a contractor on other national security initiatives.” SpaceX’s response, if any, is not part of the published letter.

The letter follows earlier reports of Starshield restrictions in Ukraine. On Nov. 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Starshield was again cutting off terminals moving faster than 161 km/h, a claim SpaceX called false, The Vanguard USA reported.