Procurement is underway for zero-emission vehicles, equipment and supporting infrastructure at four port sites in Illinois under a $104 million state program, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release dated Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. The Illinois Clean Ports Program, administered by Illinois EPA, covers ports and waterfront facilities in Chicago, the Quad Cities and southern Illinois.

The four sites named in the release are the Illinois International Port District (IIPD) in Chicago, the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK), the Kaskaskia Regional Port District and the Shawneetown Regional Port District. The $104 million “will replace aging equipment with zero-emission technology and build the charging and energy infrastructure needed to support it,” Illinois EPA said.

According to the agency, the new equipment will include battery-electric cargo-handling machines such as forklifts, reach stackers and material handlers, battery-electric switcher locomotives, a battery-electric passenger ferry and battery-electric fleet vehicles. Supporting infrastructure includes Level 2 and direct current fast charging, shoreside charging and grid upgrades, with on-site solar generation and battery storage planned at IIPD.

“Illinois’ waterways are a competitive advantage for the state. By modernizing port infrastructure, advancing zero-emission technology, and improving air quality, we are strengthening our economy while building a cleaner future for Illinois,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in the release. Illinois EPA Director James Jennings said the state’s ports are “economic powerhouses, moving billions of dollars in goods and supporting thousands of jobs across the state.”

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The program is funded through the federal EPA Clean Ports Program, according to the release. Illinois EPA said such upgrades can be particularly challenging for smaller public port districts, where replacing cargo-handling equipment and upgrading electrical systems “can represent significant capital investments.”

Local coverage gave a first look at what individual ports will receive. The Shawneetown Regional Port in Gallatin County will receive an electric material handler, KFVS12 reported on Nov. 17, citing the Illinois EPA release. Electrek reported on Nov. 22 that the program at IIPD treats energy generation, storage and use as one system, with excess solar power stored for peak hours, when grid electricity is most expensive.

The release did not give a schedule for when the equipment will enter service, a breakdown of the $104 million by port or the number of machines to be bought. Battery storage is also growing nationally: installed U.S. energy storage has passed 200 GWh, according to a SEIA and Benchmark Mineral Intelligence report released Nov. 17, The Vanguard USA reported.