A Russian Navy missile corvette was engulfed in flames after a large explosion at the port of Benghazi, Libya, on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, and is “almost certainly destroyed,” Naval News reported. Analyst H I Sutton provisionally identified the ship as the Project 20380 Steregushchiy-class corvette Merkury.

The ship can be seen on fire in multiple satellite images, and several sources seen by Naval News confirm the incident, the outlet wrote. It added that it was unclear whether the corvette had sunk at its berth or had been burned out.

Libyan authorities gave a different account. “We are currently dealing with an explosion at an ammunition depot at the Benghazi naval base,” the city’s civil defense said Sunday, according to Al-Masar TV as cited by Türkiye Today, which reported that the civil defense later said the fire had been brought under control. Authorities did not disclose the cause, casualties or the extent of the damage, Türkiye Today reported. There was no immediate comment from Moscow, according to the same outlet.

The cause of the explosion has not been established. “Exactly how the explosion came about has not been reported,” Naval News wrote, noting that Ukraine has been reported to be behind a number of attacks on Russian ships in the Mediterranean. Those include the Russian government-linked ship Ursa Major, sunk on Dec. 23, 2024, likely by limpet mines, and the LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz, destroyed off the Libyan coast on March 3, 2026, likely by uncrewed surface vessels, according to Naval News.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

According to Naval News, Merkury had been at Benghazi for several days, escorting a convoy of Russian government-linked ships used to carry arms exports. The corvette is nominally part of the Black Sea Fleet but has been operating from Northern Fleet bases in the Arctic because of the war, the outlet reported. Its sister ship Boikiy was seriously damaged by Ukrainian drones in a drydock in Kronstadt on June 3, 2026, Naval News added.

Naval News compared the convoy ships to the Sparta II, a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship that was set on fire by a drone strike in the Gulf of Finland on Saturday, Nov. 21, The Vanguard USA reported.

The identification of the ship rests on Naval News. Other outlets, including Kyiv Post, have repeated that identification while citing Naval News, so their reports do not independently confirm it. Benghazi is controlled by the eastern administration backed by commander Khalifa Haftar, a rival of the U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli, Türkiye Today noted.