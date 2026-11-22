TSMC has put several shipments to both Chinese and non-Chinese chip designers on hold while it reviews their compliance with a new U.S. export rule, Nikkei Asia reported, according to Tom’s Hardware on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. TSMC has not confirmed the reported pause: neither Tom’s Hardware’s report nor the rule includes a statement from the company.

The rule, an interim final rule from the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security titled “Addressing Remote Access to Advanced Semiconductors,” was published in the Federal Register and took effect on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Commerce released it on Nov. 16, The Vanguard USA reported, with a focus on overseas data centers that supply compute to companies headquartered in China, Macau or other Country Group D:5 destinations.

The rule also reaches chip manufacturers. According to its summary, “Data centers, foreign foundries, and chip exporters are required to perform robust due diligence on their customers.” The summary adds that the rule “amends the presumptions which front-end chips fabricators and chip packagers face when exporting advanced-node logic chips.” In the regulatory text, a front-end fabricator or OSAT company, absent an attestation by an approved integrated circuit designer, “must presume that any logic integrated circuit produced using the ’16/14 nanometer node’ or below” and meeting transistor-count criteria is an advanced computing chip covered by export classification 3A090.a.

The rule also removes the ability of designers located in, or with an ultimate parent headquartered in, Country Groups D:1, D:4 or D:5 to overcome that presumption, unless they are authorized or approved designers, according to its preamble. It adds a license requirement for advanced semiconductors bound for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil, and the public comment period runs until Jan. 19, 2027.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Tom’s Hardware wrote that the 16nm and 14nm nodes have been in use for around 10 years and can be found in consumer devices such as smartphones and TVs, as well as in automotive applications. “The new rule is very strict this time, and the affecting scope is far beyond only chips for data centers but covers smartphone processors, autonomous driving and other types of chips for consumer electronics as well as others if they are using nodes that are 14nm or 16nm or more advanced tech,” a source told Nikkei Asia, as quoted by Tom’s Hardware.

“The move would delay shipments to many chip developers worldwide before they can clear compliance and hit many emerging startups in many Asian nations,” the same source said, according to Tom’s Hardware. The outlet did not say how many shipments were held or for how long.