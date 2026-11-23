Libya’s eastern-based government said on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, that a preliminary investigation indicated the explosion at the Benghazi naval base occurred aboard a Russian ship docked at the city’s port, Reuters reported. Two Libyan military officials told The Associated Press that the ship was the Russian Navy corvette Merkury and that it was struck by Ukrainian sea drones, an account that has not been independently confirmed and that no group has claimed.

The Vanguard USA reported on Sunday that Naval News had provisionally identified the ship hit in the blast as Merkury (see our earlier report).

The government said the vessel had stopped at Benghazi port to refuel and resupply on its way back to Russia, under maritime cooperation agreements between the two countries, according to Reuters. The statement gave no details on the vessel or its cargo, the AP reported. A joint investigation was launched with Russia to “uncover the circumstances of the attack, its source, and the party behind it,” the statement said, according to the AP.

The two accounts of the statement differ on the fire. The AP reported that the government said the fire was later extinguished, while Reuters reported that the government said normal operations would resume once the fire was brought under control and the site secured. Port and naval base facilities, including warehouses, were safe, the government said, according to Reuters. It condemned the suspected attack as a violation of Libya’s sovereignty and said it would take legal and diplomatic measures against anyone found responsible. “The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts,” it said, Reuters reported.

The two military officials, affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls eastern and southern Libya, said several Ukrainian sea drones were launched at the ship from a base run by Ukrainian forces in western Libya, according to an initial investigation, the AP reported. At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed while two hit the warship, severely damaging it, they said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk to reporters, according to the AP.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Two medical sources told Reuters that no deaths had been reported but that there were injuries. The number and nationalities of those injured were not immediately known, Reuters reported.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, and there was no immediate comment from either Russia or Ukraine, the AP reported. Reuters also said there was no immediate reaction from Russian authorities.

The western Libya government, based in Tripoli, expressed concerns about “dragging Libyan ports and civilian facilities into external conflicts,” according to the AP. “The government reaffirms its categorical rejection of turning Libya into an arena for international conflicts or a theater for external powers to settle scores,” it said in a statement, the AP reported.

Libya has been divided since 2011, with a U.N.-supported government in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east, according to the AP. In March, Ukrainian forces operating in western Libya under a covert deal struck a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in a suspected sea drone attack near Maltese waters, Libyan officials said at the time, the AP reported. Those forces, most of them drone experts, operated mainly at an air base in the coastal city of Misrata, but also at military facilities in Tripoli and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials told the AP.