The National Reconnaissance Office launched the NROL-136 mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at 7:23 a.m. ET, the agency said in a press release. The NRO said the launch was carried out in partnership with the U.S. Space Force’s Space Launch Delta 30 and SpaceX, and that the booster “safely returned to SpaceX’s Landing Zone 4 after delivering the national security payload to orbit.”

The agency described NROL-136 as its “fourth proliferated launch this year” and said the mission “directly advances this critical architecture while reinforcing NRO’s rapid launch cadence and sustained operational momentum.” It said the launch “boosts NRO’s momentum in deploying the largest satellite constellation in U.S. government history.”

NROL-136 is the 15th launch dedicated to building the NRO’s “proliferated architecture,” whose satellites have been developed in partnership with SpaceX and Northrop Grumman, Space.com reported. The constellation’s deployment began in May 2024 with NROL-146, and the most recent proliferated architecture mission before NROL-136 was NROL-179, which lifted off on June 19, 2026, according to the outlet.

The booster, B1097, was flying for the 14th time and touched down at Landing Zone 4 about seven and a half minutes after launch, Space.com reported. The outlet said it was the sixth NRO launch this year to deliver a payload or group of payloads to low Earth orbit, all of them on Falcon 9 rockets.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

As with other classified missions, the agency has not disclosed the exact number of satellites aboard NROL-136 or details about their onboard technologies, according to Space.com. The NRO’s release did not give a satellite count either.

“NRO’s proliferated architecture, combined with other NRO intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, enables multiple critical missions across the Intelligence Community and Department of War,” the agency said. It added that “2026 is proving to be another dynamic year, with launch frequency accelerating through year-end.”

The flight follows other national security launches from Vandenberg this month, including the classified USSF-627 mission for the Space Force, The Vanguard USA reported. The Government Accountability Office has said the Space Force’s shift to small satellites strains its supply chain and urged a joint approach with the NRO, The Vanguard USA reported.