Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, that the U.S. Congressional Budget Office is wrong about the effect of the AUKUS submarine deal on the U.S. Navy, Reuters reported, in a dispatch published by gCaptain. “They are wrong,” Marles said, referring to the CBO, which said in a report this month that the sale of Virginia-class submarines to Australia could diminish the size of the navy’s attack submarine force through to 2060, according to Reuters.

The CBO report, released on Friday, Nov. 20, said that “the US submarine industrial base is currently struggling to meet the Navy’s demand for submarines,” ABC News reported. The report added that “the sale of SSNs to Australia would reduce the number of attack submarines available to the navy for many years,” according to the Australian broadcaster.

Marles told ABC’s Insiders program that he was not worried about the report and expected many like it over the next decade. “The reason it doesn’t worry me is because AUKUS is very much happening,” he said, ABC reported. Asked by host David Speers whether the budget office was wrong, he answered: “Yes, they are wrong. The production rate in the United States is absolutely increasing.”

Marles agreed that the production rate of shipbuilding was “definitely a critical part” of Australia getting Virginia-class submarines, but denied that the U.S. Navy’s production rate was flat, according to ABC. He said the production rate was one factor, but that “sustainment and maintenance” were also important to ensure Australia would receive its first Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarine by the early 2030s, the broadcaster reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

AUKUS, Australia’s largest-ever defense project, will put U.S.-commanded Virginia-class submarines in Australia from next year, involves selling several Virginia-class submarines to Australia from around 2030 and will have Britain and Australia build a new class of AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine, according to Reuters. Canberra has committed A$368 billion ($243 billion) over three decades to AUKUS, including billions of dollars in investment in British and U.S. production bases, the news agency reported.

The CBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours, Reuters reported.

The budget office has also estimated the cost of the Navy’s 2027 shipbuilding plan, The Vanguard USA reported.