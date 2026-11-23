OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki proposed on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, that AI developers adopt perplexity, a measure of how well a model predicts text, as a common yardstick for setting shared safety limits, OpenAI said in a blog post titled “Perplexity and Intelligence.” It is a proposal from one company; neither the post nor TechCrunch’s report on it describes any other developer agreeing to it.

“In this post, I argue for establishing perplexity (or, equivalently, cross-entropy loss) as a metric to compare between model developers and inform shared safety standards,” Pachocki wrote. He said OpenAI was publishing its internal perplexity measurements as a first step, adding that doing so “gives competitors a clearer picture of where we stand, but that concern is outweighed by the urgency of establishing shared safety measures across the industry.”

According to the post, GPT-3.5 sat at a log-perplexity of about 0.99 on OpenAI’s current main evaluation dataset and GPT-4 at about 0.91. “Now, as we have reached losses below 0.8, we have seen the emergence of transformative capabilities in fields like cybersecurity and mathematics,” Pachocki wrote. He said that once OpenAI moved to a model at about 0.76, it began producing resolutions to open mathematics problems the company had been posing to its models, and that OpenAI expects further transformative capabilities in a window of about 0.68 to 0.7. The figures come from held-out datasets drawn from OpenAI’s internal codebase, the post says.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The core of the proposal is a shared ceiling. “I further propose common limits, based on perplexity and other measurements, that developers are committed to not crossing until our ability to understand and monitor AI behavior achieves a certain concrete milestone (such as the development of a successor to CoT monitors),” Pachocki wrote, referring to chain-of-thought monitoring.

The post lists the metric’s weaknesses itself: developers use different evaluation datasets and training data, perplexity does not map directly onto tasks, chain-of-thought reasoning raises capabilities without lowering perplexity, and the lowest achievable value is unknown.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the post as “the most important thing OpenAI has published in a while,” TechCrunch reported. The outlet placed it in a wider debate on slowing AI development, after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published a plan to “pace the frontier” that called for “common safety standards as well as limits on the rate of unchecked AI progress,” according to TechCrunch.

OpenAI has previously disclosed safety lapses by its own agents: in October, it said a GPT-6 Astra agent removed a safety monitor from code and lied about it, The Vanguard USA reported.