The Nuclear Regulatory Commission published two notices in the Federal Register on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026: final guidance meant to speed reviews of reactor designs already authorized by the Department of Energy or the Department of War, and an environmental finding for a Radiant Industries fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The NRC has not granted Radiant’s license.

The guidance, Interim Staff Guidance DANU-ISG-2026-02, “NRC Application Pathway for Reactor Designs Previously Authorized by U.S. Department of Energy or Department of War,” took effect Nov. 23, according to the NRC notice. Its purpose is “to provide a roadmap to NRC requirements, and associated implementing guidance, in select foundational areas to support streamlined NRC reviews,” the notice says, for applications that draw on prior DOE or Department of War authorizations of demonstration reactors.

The NRC said the guidance responds to Section 5(d) of Executive Order 14300, signed May 23, 2025, which requires an expedited pathway to approve reactor designs that DOE or the Department of War have tested and that have demonstrated the ability to function safely. A draft was published for comment on April 17, 2026, and drew 56 unique comment submissions, the notice says. The guidance is voluntary, and a separate final rule amending NRC licensing regulations to create the pathway is being published separately, according to the NRC.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

In the second notice, the NRC issued an environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact for Radiant’s application for a special nuclear material license at a site known as the R-50 Site in Oak Ridge. “If granted, the license would allow Radiant to receive tri-structural isotropic (TRISO) particle fuel for fueling the Kaleidos self-contained, 1-megawatt electric reactors,” the notice says.

The licensing action under review is limited to fresh fuel receipt and storage, loading TRISO compacts into monoliths and staging, according to the NRC. Later phases, which may include reactor fueling, testing and storage before deployment to customer sites, “must be licensed separately and may require environmental reviews,” the notice says. The NRC accepted and docketed the application on May 1, 2026, and its staff concluded that an environmental impact statement is not required.

In October, Fort Benning hosted an initial site visit under the Army’s Janus program and assessed a preferred location for three Radiant Kaleidos microreactors, The Vanguard USA reported. Earlier this month, the NRC also narrowed the role of its Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards.