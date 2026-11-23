Arianespace halted the countdown on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, for the Ariane 6 flight that was to carry 36 satellites for Amazon’s Leo internet constellation from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, after a technical event affected the launcher’s ground support systems, the company said in a press release distributed by EuropaWire. The next launch opportunity is no earlier than Tuesday, Nov. 24, Arianespace said.

The launch sequence for the mission, which Arianespace calls VA271 and Amazon calls LE-04, was stopped before the mobile gantry was removed and before operations on the launcher’s systems began, the company said. Arianespace said Ariane 6 and its 36 satellites “remain in stable and safe conditions” while technical teams evaluate the event, and that it would share further updates as they become available.

The rocket had been scheduled to lift off during a 29-minute window opening at 6:09 a.m. EST, Space.com reported. Arianespace has not described the exact nature of the problem and had not announced a new launch window, the French tech outlet Clubic reported. According to Clubic, the satellites were installed under the rocket’s fairing on Nov. 17, and the flight was planned to take about two hours and four minutes to release them.

The mission comes eight days after a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur suffered a problem shortly after launch on Nov. 15 and the 40 Amazon Leo satellites it carried were lost, as The Vanguard USA reported. Amazon said at the time that “there is risk with any launch, and that’s especially true for inaugural missions like LV-01,” according to its mission updates page.

Arianespace said the flight is the 10th for Ariane 6 and uses its most powerful version, Ariane 64, with four P160C solid rocket boosters. It is Arianespace’s fourth launch for Amazon Leo, the company said in a press release. Ariane 6 debuted in July 2024, and all of its flights before this one succeeded except the maiden mission, which was a partial failure, Space.com reported.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Amazon said Ariane 6 is to release the satellites at about 289 miles (465 kilometers) above Earth, after which its mission operations center in Redmond, Washington, takes control; the satellites are then to be raised to their operational altitude of 392 miles (630 kilometers). Upon successful deployment, the mission would bring the number of Amazon Leo satellites launched by Arianespace to 136, Amazon said on its mission updates page.

Amazon Leo is meant to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink. Amazon’s network will eventually have more than 3,200 satellites, but about 400 have reached orbit so far, according to Space.com, which put Starlink at more than 11,000 operational spacecraft. Amazon has also booked launches on ULA’s Atlas V and Vulcan, Blue Origin’s New Glenn and SpaceX’s Falcon 9, the outlet reported.