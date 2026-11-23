Western intelligence and military services, including Germany’s Bundeswehr and its foreign intelligence agency, the BND, believe Russia plans to put a satellite carrying a nuclear explosive into orbit this year, according to an investigation by German public broadcasters WDR and NDR and the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung published on tagesschau.de on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. The outlets did not name their sources, citing Western and German security circles.

According to the investigation, the satellite is called “Sputnik-S” and has been fully built and stored in the Moscow area for several years. Intelligence warnings in early November said it could be launched within the next 60 days, and the findings were recently shared among several NATO countries, the outlets reported. The Bundeswehr’s space command assessed that a launch could come as early as December, according to the report.

Germany’s defense ministry did not answer specific questions about the possible plans and cited the confidentiality of internal deliberations, the outlets reported. The Russian embassy told them it had no information on the matters described and said Russia’s space activities serve exclusively peaceful purposes, according to tagesschau.de. The embassy rejected the “unfounded allegations” as “part of a propaganda campaign,” Tom’s Hardware reported.

The investigation also points to a space threat assessment published in October by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency. That assessment says “Russia is developing a satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon,” Tom’s Hardware reported, adding that such a move would breach the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which bars placing nuclear weapons in orbit.

The United States first warned internally in February 2023 that Russia was working to place a nuclear weapon in space, the German outlets reported. They cited Gen. Stephen Whiting, head of U.S. Space Command, as having said recently that about a third of all satellites in low Earth orbit would likely fail within the first hours to days of a nuclear detonation in space, with the rest failing gradually over the following months.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Bundeswehr experts briefed German government officials on Sputnik-S in recent weeks, including Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, according to the investigation. Maj. Gen. Armin Fleischmann of the Bundeswehr’s Cyber and Information Domain command told the outlets that a detonation would have immense consequences for life in Germany, including power outages and severe disruptions to communications and navigation.

German security sources also told WDR, NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung that they now believe Russia’s Kosmos-2553 satellite, launched in February 2022, was probably a test of how radiation from a nuclear explosion affects satellites. Official Russian statements describe it as a scientific satellite studying radiation in space, the outlets noted.

The account rests on unnamed sources and has not been independently confirmed. The Vanguard USA has previously covered a RUSI study on Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons in space and the Cosmos 2612 approach to a U.S.-registered radar satellite.