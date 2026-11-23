The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy has designated the Idaho National Laboratory Computing Facility as one of its user facilities, Idaho National Laboratory said in a release dated Nov. 18, 2026, published by HPCwire. INL said it becomes the first high-performance computing facility in the country dedicated to nuclear energy research, funded through the Nuclear Science User Facilities, or NSUF, program.

“Making these computing resources available as a DOE Office of Nuclear Energy user facility gives researchers across the nuclear energy community access to capabilities they need to tackle complex challenges,” said Christian Natoni, deputy manager for Facilities, Programs and Partnerships at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho Operations Office, in the release.

The facility is available to users in industry, universities, national laboratories and federal agencies, ANS Nuclear Newswire reported on Nov. 23. It hosts two recent systems, according to ANS: Teton, commissioned in January, with 1,024 compute nodes, each with 384 cores and 768 GB of memory, able to deliver 20.8 quadrillion calculations per second; and Arco, a GPU-accelerated supercomputer.

Arco arrived at INL in July and was officially launched to coincide with the designation, ANS reported. It features Nvidia H200 GPUs and a Hewlett Packard Enterprise XD670 system, according to ANS, and INL said it is optimized for parallel processing and AI workloads and supports the modeling, simulation and automation requirements of nuclear energy research. “Arco gives us the ability to tackle scientific challenges at a scale and speed that was unimaginable before,” said Chris Ritter, director of INL’s Scientific Computing and AI division, in the release.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

The designation aligns with INL’s role in DOE’s Genesis Mission, a national initiative to accelerate scientific discovery through AI, INL said. The laboratory leads Prometheus, a 32-partner collaboration that recently received a Genesis Mission award to deploy AI across nuclear power plant design, licensing, manufacturing, construction and operations, according to both the release and ANS.

NSUF is DOE’s only designated nuclear energy user facility program and provides researchers no-cost access to resources at INL and partner institutions, INL said. The release did not state the number of GPUs in Arco or its cost. The Genesis Mission also figured in the debut of Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Lux supercomputer on the November 2026 Top500 list, The Vanguard USA reported.