Nvidia’s board of directors voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, chief executive officer and board member, effective immediately, Nvidia said in a press release on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. The board said it acted “following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.”

“In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk,” the company said. The release did not identify the officials.

Huang had resigned on Nov. 12, when the board named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO and appointed Harvey C. Jones as its chair, The Vanguard USA reported. Harvey Jones will remain as board chair, and Kress keeps her role as chief financial officer, according to the release.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Jones said in the statement. Huang said he was “honored to return to NVIDIA” and added: “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

President Donald Trump praised the decision on Truth Social, saying that “the United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security,” TechCrunch reported. Trump also wrote: “The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” according to the outlet, which noted that Attorney General Todd Blanche had not yet made a formal statement on the case.

Nvidia shares surged more than 30% ahead of the Nasdaq’s open on Monday, erasing the losses incurred during Huang’s absence, Tom’s Hardware reported. The outlet said Huang remains under investigation following reports about his personal relationships.

The company said its board “recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.” That committee was created on Nov. 17, The Vanguard USA reported. Nvidia said it is also starting a search for a new chief compliance officer, who will report to the board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, and that it “will continue to cooperate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.”

The reinstatement follows a week of scrutiny of the company. Three House committee chairs asked Huang and Nvidia’s general counsel on Nov. 12 to sit for transcribed interviews in December, The Vanguard USA reported. On its Nov. 17 earnings call, Kress said Nvidia had stopped shipping licensed H200 chips to China, The Vanguard USA reported, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta served an investigative subpoena on the company on Nov. 19, The Vanguard USA reported. A subpoena is a request for information, not an accusation.