NATO’s North Atlantic Council, the alliance’s highest decision-making body, was scheduled to meet in Brussels on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, to discuss Russian weapons that crashed in eastern Poland on Friday, Nov. 20, Stars and Stripes reported, citing Polish officials. No outcome of the meeting had been announced at the time of writing.

Three Russian objects entered Polish airspace early on Nov. 20, during one of Russia’s larger attacks on western Ukraine, and fell at three locations, two in the Podkarpackie region and one in the Lublin region, the Kyiv Post reported, citing the Polish broadcaster RMF24. Polish prosecutors confirmed that one of the objects was a Kh-101 cruise missile, while the two others most likely involved a missile and a jet-powered drone, according to the report. No one was injured, Polish authorities said.

The Kh-101 was recovered near the village of Nowy Lipowiec in the Lublin region, the Kyiv Post reported, citing Polskie Radio. “It has been established that this is a Russian-made cruise missile. I can also report that it was manufactured in the fourth quarter of this year,” Andrzej Boroń said on behalf of the Lublin Prosecutor’s Office, according to the outlet. A Swedish JAS 39 Gripen pilot patrolling Polish airspace received NATO authorization to shoot down the suspected Kh-101 but did not fire because severe weather prevented visual or optoelectronic confirmation of the target, the Kyiv Post reported.

One of the missiles landed about 22 miles from Nowa Dęba, where thousands of European troops were taking part in an exercise organized by the Coalition of the Willing, Stars and Stripes reported. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said he suspected the incursion was linked to the exercises, according to the newspaper.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Saturday in Warsaw that Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the alliance’s supreme allied commander in Europe, would examine potential threats and make defensive adjustments as needed, Stars and Stripes reported, citing the Polish Press Agency. “I can guarantee that NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory,” Rutte told reporters, according to the newspaper.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said Saturday that he had spoken with Grynkewich about coordinating additional defensive measures. “In the near future, we will receive strong support from our NATO allies to bolster the protection of our eastern border,” he said in a statement on X, as quoted by Stars and Stripes. Polish officials have requested additional NATO airborne early-warning aircraft and F-35 fighters for the eastern flank, but no new deployments have been announced, the newspaper reported.

Poland was to be represented at Monday’s meeting by Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski, United24 Media, a Ukrainian state media outlet, reported, citing RMF24. Earlier this month, Kosiniak-Kamysz said after a Nov. 10 meeting with Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon that he saw a green light for a permanent U.S. base in Poland, The Vanguard USA reported.