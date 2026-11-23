CrowdStrike said on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, that it agreed to acquire Zscaler in an all-stock deal valued at about $43.9 billion, adding Zscaler’s network security business to its software for protecting devices and cloud applications, CyberScoop reported. TechCrunch and The Record reported the same value.

Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike common stock for each Zscaler share, or $260.41 per Zscaler share, according to The Record. Both boards approved the deal unanimously, and the companies expect it to close in the second half of CrowdStrike’s 2028 fiscal year, pending approval from Zscaler shareholders and regulators, CyberScoop reported. TechCrunch said the deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close around this time next year.

Zscaler founder and CEO Jay Chaudhry will continue to lead the Zscaler business and will join CrowdStrike’s board after the deal closes, according to CyberScoop and The Record.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said the acquisition will let the company build “cybersecurity’s operating system: a single control plane to deploy AI, control AI, and enable any agentic application to run safely,” The Record reported. “We see a path to become the largest AI safety and security company the world has ever seen,” he said, according to the outlet. “The network used to connect people to places. Now it connects agents to data,” Kurtz said in the announcement, as quoted by CyberScoop.

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike’s chief business officer, told CyberScoop that “this isn’t a shotgun wedding” and that years of working together gave the companies a view of how customers already used their products to secure AI agents. “The network really starts on the endpoint, and that’s the genesis of how we view this transaction,” he said. According to CyberScoop, CrowdStrike plans to combine device activity and network records and to sell both sets of products under a single contract, giving it a way to reach about 8,000 Zscaler customers that do not currently buy from CrowdStrike. “This isn’t a play of saying, ‘Hey, the only vendor you need to use in your environment is CrowdStrike,'” Bernard said.

Zscaler, based in San Jose, California, provides cloud security products built on zero-trust technology to about 8,000 enterprise companies, TechCrunch reported. Chaudhry warned that AI agents are “rapidly becoming the new weakest link,” according to The Record, which said Zscaler’s customers include 50 percent of the Fortune 500.

News of a potential acquisition emerged on Friday, Nov. 20, when Bloomberg reported that CrowdStrike was circling Zscaler, which had a market value of about $32 billion as of that day, The Record reported. The outlet said the $43.9 billion figure tops last year’s largest deal, Google’s $32 billion purchase of cloud security company Wiz. Both companies released quarterly earnings on Monday, with Zscaler reporting $949.3 million in first-quarter revenue, a 20% increase from a year earlier, according to The Record.

It is CrowdStrike’s second acquisition announcement in November, CyberScoop noted. Earlier this month, the company agreed to buy AI security startups Fiddler AI and Dreadnode, The Vanguard USA reported.