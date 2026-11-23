NASA on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, asked industry for proposals to develop and test Lunar Reactor-1 (LR-1), a small fission power system meant to generate 20 kilowatts of electricity on the Moon. Proposals are due by Dec. 21, the agency said.

NASA said it aims to have a launch-ready system by 2030 and to operate it on the Moon for at least five years after deployment. According to the agency, 20 kilowatts is enough to power about 16 average U.S. households annually on Earth, and for its plans for a Moon Base the energy could support habitats, communications systems, rovers, scientific instruments and other infrastructure. NASA has said the first Moon Base element would launch in December, The Vanguard USA reported.

The Space Power and Reactor Capabilities request for proposals incorporates feedback NASA received after it released a draft in August and hosted an industry day in September at the Ohio Aerospace Institute in Cleveland, the agency said. The solicitation requires the reactor to meet Department of Energy safety standards for nuclear operations. While its main purpose is to advance the technology, testing and flight design of LR-1, NASA said it may issue additional task orders to support the development of other space nuclear power systems.

“This request for proposals represents an important step forward as NASA partners with industry to establish an enduring human presence on the lunar surface,” said Brian Giblin, NASA’s Lunar Reactor-1 program manager. “A reliable source of safe and abundant energy will be vital to future exploration of the lunar and Martian surface.”

AI-generated illustration: The Vanguard USA

NASA said a reactor, unlike solar power, can generate electricity continuously, including during lunar nights that last about 14 Earth days. The agency added that dust storms on Mars can block sunlight for months and that solar power becomes less effective farther from the Sun.

LR-1 is managed by NASA’s Space Reactors Division in partnership with the Department of Energy. The same division is responsible for Space Reactor-1 (SR-1) Freedom, which NASA said is scheduled to launch in 2028 to deliver three SkyFall helicopters to Mars and demonstrate nuclear electric propulsion. In October, NASA’s Glenn Research Center said Sierra Lobo will build the Brayton power converter for SR-1 Freedom’s nuclear power module, The Vanguard USA reported.

NASA’s announcement did not state a contract value or how many awards it expects to make. The details in this article come from NASA’s announcement; no independent coverage of the final solicitation could be read at publication time.